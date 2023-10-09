© 2023
Old Kentucky Tales

Old Kentucky Tales S9, E6: Bluegrass Vegas Vibes

By Jason Donner,
Brent Taylor
Published October 9, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT
Brent and Jason examine the gambling and vice scene in Kentucky in the mid-20th century. History Sponsors include an old ad for Granger's Pipe Tobacco (don't smoke, kids) and an ad for Stearns' Electric Rat and Roach Paste (do I have to say it?), so this one sounds less than average, actually. Share comments here or on the Apple Podcasts app, iTunes or NPROne. Old Kentucky Tales is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at Paducah School of Art and Design on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

Old Kentucky Tales Season 9 Old Kentucky Tales
Jason Donner
Host of Old Kentucky Tales podcast
Brent Taylor
Creator and Host of Old Kentucky Tales podcast
