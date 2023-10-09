© 2023
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Old Kentucky Tales

Old Kentucky Tales S9, E7: The Surrender Heard 'Round The World

By Brent Taylor,
Jason Donner
Published October 9, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Brent and Jason will discuss the surrender of the British Forces at Yorktown. History Sponsors include an old ad for Pinkham's Vegetable Compound for School Girls (I don't pick these ads, by the way) and a very Mussolini mocking ad for Ball's Blue Book of Canning. This one's only from 23 months ago but still not ringing a bell. Share comments here or on the Apple Podcasts app, iTunes or NPROne. Old Kentucky Tales is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at Paducah School of Art and Design on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

Tags
Old Kentucky Tales Season 9 Old Kentucky Tales
Stay Connected
Brent Taylor
Creator and Host of Old Kentucky Tales podcast
See stories by Brent Taylor
Jason Donner
Host of Old Kentucky Tales podcast
See stories by Jason Donner