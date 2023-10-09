Old Kentucky Tales S9, E8: Yeah, Dude. It's a Compromise.

Brent and Jason take a look at the Compromise of 1850 and what can be learned from it (maybe) today. History Sponsors include an old ad for Beer With Vim and another ad for Grape Nuts. Yep, Grape Nuts. I wish I knew the old years to date these ads but that has gotten left off of my script sheets lately; maybe we say it in the podcast. Share comments here or on the Apple Podcasts app, iTunes or NPROne. Old Kentucky Tales is produced by sound engineer Todd Birdsong at Paducah School of Art and Design on the campus of West Kentucky Community and Technical College.