Live music is life for Music From the Front Porch host Laura Ray, who has seen her favorite band Fruition 26 times – as far west as Baja and as far east as Key West. Originally from Murray, the Murray State alum lives on 35 acres near Kentucky Lake with her husband and cat. Ray writes for Festy GoNuts, The Murray Sentinel, and Kentucky Monthly Magazine. She is honored to join her fellow hosts in the decades-long tradition of sharing Americana music with WKMS listeners on Saturdays. Follow her on Instagram for more!