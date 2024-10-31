© 2024
Alien Lanes
Hosted by Melanie Davis-McAfee
,
Tim Peyton

Friday nights from 11pm-1am

From lo-fi to high fives with all the fuzz, scuzz, and beauty of the last frontier. Alien Lanes is produced by local musicians Melanie A. Davis and Tim Peyton, occasionally featuring guest hosts from the area.

Latest Episodes
  Alien Lanes November 1, 2024
    From lo-fi to high fives with all the fuzz, scuzz, and beauty of the last frontier. Alien Lanes is produced by local musicians Melanie A. Davis and Tim Peyton, occasionally featuring guest hosts from the area.
  Alien Lanes October 25, 2024
    From lo-fi to high fives with all the fuzz, scuzz, and beauty of the last frontier. Alien Lanes is produced by local musicians Melanie A. Davis and Tim Peyton, occasionally featuring guest hosts from the area.