© 2025
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Film Fusion
Hosted by Aly Adler
,
Natalie Noble

Friday @ 10 p.m. on WKMS Music (HD-3)

Each episode of Film Fusion plays songs from a different movie or television series, immersing the audience into the world of some of their favorite characters.

Latest Episodes
  • Film Fusion September 26, 2025
    Each episode of Film Fusion plays songs from a different movie or television series, immersing the audience into the world of some of their favorite characters. This episode features cuts from Woodkid, Lorde, and more.
  • Film Fusion September 19, 2025
    Each episode of Film Fusion plays songs from a different movie or television series, immersing the audience into the world of some of their favorite characters. This episode features cuts from Carole King, PJ Harvey, and more.
  • Film Fusion September 12, 2025
    Each episode of Film Fusion plays songs from a different movie or television series, immersing the audience into the world of some of their favorite characters. This episode has expired.
  • Film Fusion May 2, 2025
    Each episode of Film Fusion plays songs from a different movie or television series, immersing the audience into the world of some of their favorite characters. This episode has expired.
  • Film Fusion April 25, 2025
    Each episode of Film Fusion plays songs from a different movie or television series, immersing the audience into the world of some of their favorite characters. This episode has expired.
  • Film Fusion April 18, 2025
    Each episode of Film Fusion plays songs from a different movie or television series, immersing the audience into the world of some of their favorite characters. This episode has expired.
  • Film Fusion April 4, 2025
    Each episode of Film Fusion plays songs from a different movie or television series, immersing the audience into the world of some of their favorite characters. This episode has expired.
  • Film Fusion March 28, 2025
    Each episode of Film Fusion plays songs from a different movie or television series, immersing the audience into the world of some of their favorite characters. This episode has expired.
  • Film Fusion March 14, 2025
    Each episode of Film Fusion plays songs from a different movie or television series, immersing the audience into the world of some of their favorite characters. This episode has expired.
  • Film Fusion March 7, 2025
    Each episode of Film Fusion plays songs from a different movie or television series, immersing the audience into the world of some of their favorite characters. This episode has expired.