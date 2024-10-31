© 2024
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Left of the Dial
Hosted by John Null

Fridays at 9 p.m.

John Null hosts Left of the Dial, rooted in the underground music scene of the 1980s. Artists like The Smiths, The Replacements, The Cure, New Order, David Bowie and Depeche Mode are some of the regulars on Left of the Dial, but you’re guaranteed at least a couple Reagan-era tracks every week that you haven't heard in a while. You’ll also hear ‘70s punk, glam, goth, Britpop, shoegaze and an occasional jaunt into the contemporary.

Tune in for Left of the Dial Friday nights from 9 to 11 p.m. after World Café.

Left of the Dial Facebook Page

Latest Episodes
  • Left of the Dial November 1, 2024
    John Null hosts Left of the Dial, rooted in the underground music scene of the 1980s. You’ll also hear ‘70s punk, glam, goth, Britpop, shoegaze and an occasional jaunt into the contemporary.
  • Left of the Dial October 25, 2024
    John Null hosts Left of the Dial, rooted in the underground music scene of the 1980s. You’ll also hear ‘70s punk, glam, goth, Britpop, shoegaze and an occasional jaunt into the contemporary.