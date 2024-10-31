Fridays at 9 p.m.

John Null hosts Left of the Dial, rooted in the underground music scene of the 1980s. Artists like The Smiths, The Replacements, The Cure, New Order, David Bowie and Depeche Mode are some of the regulars on Left of the Dial, but you’re guaranteed at least a couple Reagan-era tracks every week that you haven't heard in a while. You’ll also hear ‘70s punk, glam, goth, Britpop, shoegaze and an occasional jaunt into the contemporary.

Tune in for Left of the Dial Friday nights from 9 to 11 p.m. after World Café.

Left of the Dial Facebook Page