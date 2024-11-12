Sounds Good November 12, 2024
Hosted by Tracy Ross, Sounds Good is an eclectic mix of legacy artists, deep cuts, contemporary artists, and genre-defying musicians from all decades. The November 12, 2024, episode features cuts from Pavement, the Wood Brothers, Willie Watson, and more.
WKMS Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for 14 days after they air! Listen to this episode of Sounds Good, hosted by Tracy Ross.
Hear Sounds Good Tuesday through Friday from 11-1.