© 2024
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sounds Good

Sounds Good November 12, 2024

Published November 12, 2024 at 12:16 PM CST
Sounds Good Logo
Rick Nance

Hosted by Tracy Ross, Sounds Good is an eclectic mix of legacy artists, deep cuts, contemporary artists, and genre-defying musicians from all decades. The November 12, 2024, episode features cuts from Pavement, the Wood Brothers, Willie Watson, and more.

WKMS Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for 14 days after they air! Listen to this episode of Sounds Good, hosted by Tracy Ross.

Hear Sounds Good Tuesday through Friday from 11-1.

Sounds Good