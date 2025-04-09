© 2025
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sounds Good

Sounds Good April 9, 2025

Published April 9, 2025 at 6:12 PM CDT
Sounds Good Logo
Rick Nance

In place of Sounds Good, WKMS is highlighting our Radio 101 programs this week. This episode features Storied Songs, hosted by Autumn Crawford, and Then & Now, hosted by Gray Hawkins and Cassie Stone.

Storied Songs normally airs Wednesday nights at 10 pm on the WKMS HD3 channel. Each episode focuses on a special theme, highlighting songs with heavy lyrical content to represent it. Upcoming episodes will focus on Appalachian history/songs, unions, cowboys, aging, and more.

Then & Now airs after Storied Songs, Wednesday nights at 11 pm. The program showcases old and new songs of long-standing artists (parameter: active since at least 2009, have released new music since at least 2019), remastered/anniversary releases, and covers of older songs.

WKMS Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for 14 days after they air! Listen to this episode of Sounds Good, hosted by Tracy Ross.

Hear Sounds Good Tuesday through Friday from 11-1.

Sounds Good