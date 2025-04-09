Sounds Good April 9, 2025
In place of Sounds Good, WKMS is highlighting our Radio 101 programs this week. This episode features Storied Songs, hosted by Autumn Crawford, and Then & Now, hosted by Gray Hawkins and Cassie Stone.
Storied Songs normally airs Wednesday nights at 10 pm on the WKMS HD3 channel. Each episode focuses on a special theme, highlighting songs with heavy lyrical content to represent it. Upcoming episodes will focus on Appalachian history/songs, unions, cowboys, aging, and more.
Then & Now airs after Storied Songs, Wednesday nights at 11 pm. The program showcases old and new songs of long-standing artists (parameter: active since at least 2009, have released new music since at least 2019), remastered/anniversary releases, and covers of older songs.
Hear Sounds Good Tuesday through Friday from 11-1.