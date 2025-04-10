Sounds Good April 10, 2025
In place of Sounds Good, WKMS is highlighting our Radio 101 programs this week. This episode features Followspot, hosted by Zacharie Lamb, and Film Fusion, hosted by Aly Adler and Natalie Noble.
Followspot normally airs on Thursday nights at 10 pm on the WKMS HD3 channel. Followspot aims to shed light on music from New York's famous Broadway to London's historic West End and other showtunes. The show will include everything from popular ballads like "Maria" from West Side Story to lesser-known showstoppers such as "One by One by One" from Ordinary Days.
Film Fusion normally airs Friday nights at 11 pm on the WKMS HD3 channel. Each episode of Film Fusion plays songs from a different movie or television series, immersing the audience into the world of some of their favorite characters.
Hear Sounds Good Tuesday through Friday from 11-1.