Sounds Good April 11, 2025
In place of Sounds Good, WKMS is highlighting our Radio 101 programs this week. This episode features In Rotation hosted by Shelby Ashley. Shelby Ashley has taken over the studio while the cat's away, and this mouse has picked out tunes from Charli xcx, Outkast, Taking Back Sunday, Pink Panthress, Silverstein, The Midnight Nujabes, hemlocke springs, and so much more on this special two-hour Sounds Good takeover of In Rotation.
In Rotation normally airs on Friday nights at 10 pm on the WKMS HD3 channel. Roll in every week and hear some of Shelby's freshest finds and favorites from all across the musical spectrum.
WKMS Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for 14 days after they air! Listen to this episode of Sounds Good, hosted by Tracy Ross.
Hear Sounds Good Tuesday through Friday from 11-1.