Sounds Good August 1, 2025
Hosted by Tracy Ross, Sounds Good is an eclectic mix of legacy artists, deep cuts, contemporary artists, and genre-defying musicians from all decades. This episode is dedicated to the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia in celebration of what would have been his 83rd birthday.
WKMS Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for 14 days after they air! Listen to this episode of Sounds Good, hosted by Tracy Ross.
Hear Sounds Good Tuesday through Friday from 11-1.