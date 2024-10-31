Thursdays at 9 p.m.

Funk music originated in the mid to late 60s when African American musicians blended soul, jazz and R&B into a new rhythmic form of music. The Jive House pays tribute to Funk and its heritage by delivering those artists who brought a new beat to American roots music. You'll hear artists from Sharon Jones to Aretha Franklin, James Brown to Baby Huey, Ray Charles to Syl Johnson. Its gonna be fresh, groovy and soulful... and we dare you not to dance just a bit.