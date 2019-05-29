Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here AIDS Activists Take On The High Price Of HIV Prevention Pill By Selena Simmons-Duffin • 2 hours ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on May 29, 2019 5:01 pm In the 1980s, AIDS activists demanded action from the U.S. government in a dramatic way, and got results. Now, they have a new goal: more affordable access to an HIV prevention pill. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.