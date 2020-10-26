Beshear Announces New Recommendations For Counties In COVID-19 ‘Red Zones’

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear rolled out new recommendations for areas classified as COVID-19 “red zone” counties during Monday’s update.

Beshear is asking employers in red zone counties to allow employees to work from home if possible. Other recommendations include purchasing takeout instead of dining in restaurants. Beshear is also moving some non-critical state government offices to operate virtually.

The governor said the actions he’s taking, including a mask mandate in effect since July, are not political and are meant to protect public health.

“To those who have refused: talk to your minister, read your Bible. Wearing a mask isn’t a statement about your own personal freedom, it’s about how much you care about somebody else,” Beshear said.

The state reported 953 new COVID-19 cases Monday. It marks the highest case increase for a Monday, which typically sees lower case counts due to weekend lab closures.

Three Kentuckians died Monday, including a 73-year-old woman from Graves County. The statewide death toll is 1,410.

Western Kentucky counties with double-digit case increases include Calloway (23), McCracken (17), Marshall (13) and Daviess (10).

The commonwealth’s positivity rate has risen to 5.84 percent.