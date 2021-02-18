Beshear Announces New West KY Vaccination Sites, Lowest Thursday Case Count Since October

Kentucky’s deescalation of COVID-19 cases continued Thursday, with the lowest number of new cases on a Thursday since October 8, 2020.

The state is reporting 963 new virus cases, with a positivity rate of 7.07%. Thirty-seven Kentuckians died as a result of the virus Thursday, including western Kentuckians from Caldwell, Christian, Graves, Hopkins, Logan, Marshall, Muhlenberg and Todd counties.

Governor Andy Beshear announced two western Kentucky medical centers will serve as regional COVID-19 vaccination sites. The facilities are the Trigg County Hospital and the Crittenden Community Hospital. Beshear hit back at criticism that western Kentucky vaccination options are limited. He said federal programs coupled with expanded state vaccination sites mean plentiful opportunities for western Kentuckians to get a shot.

“Certain parts of western Kentucky have a whole lot of options right now,” Beshear said.

The rising inoculation levels in the commonwealth are allowing for a thaw in visitation restrictions in long-term care facilities. Beshear said in-person visits will resume for non-certified facilities, including assisted living and independent living sites. Visitors must present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

State workers are continuing to clear the remnants of three winter storms that have ravaged Kentucky since last week. Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said road conditions are getting better, but he encouraged Kentuckians to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

“The snow may be tapering off...but we’re not in the clear by any means,” Gray said.