Beshear Confirms 1,635 New COVID-19 Cases, Anticipates A Balanced 2021 Budget

Governor Andy Beshear confirmed 1,635 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases ever in the state to 113,009 cases.

He said state officials don’t know whether or not Wednesday’s number was impacted by Election Day. Beshear said 1,066 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 286 in the ICU and 125 on a ventilator. He reported 11 new deaths. The state’s test positivity rate is 6.3%.

Beshear said state officials are predicting they will be able to balance the 2021 fiscal year budget with no further budget cuts to state agencies or the state’s road fund. He said that projection is based on a recently released quarterly economic and review report issued by the office of the State Budget Director.

“Not only that, we anticipate finishing this fiscal year, with more than $460 million in what’s called the rainy day fund. That will be the largest amount in the state’s history,” Beshear said.

He said this means areas like education, healthcare and public safety will not face previously anticipated cuts.

Beshear also said he is re-upping the statewide mask mandate for another 30 days.

In long-term care facilities, Beshear confirmed 116 resident and 75 staff cases. He said 16 deaths are attributable to patients in long-term care facilities.