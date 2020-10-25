Beshear: New COVID-19 Recommendations Coming Monday

By Laura Ellis 1 hour ago

Credit Creative Commons

Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,738 new cases of coronavirus Saturday. That’s Kentucky’s highest one-day total since the virus reached the commonwealth in March (besides October 7, when 1,472 backlogged cases were reported from Fayette County).

“Today’s COVID report is, in a word, frightening,” Beshear said.

The current positivity rate is 5.63%, which has been climbing.

Beshear announced eight more Kentuckians have lost their lives to coronavirus.

There are 840 people hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state. 208 of those are in intensive care, with 107 on ventilators.

“This is exploding all over the country. Yesterday was the highest amount of cases ever reported in a single day in the United States,” Beshear said. “We’ve got to do better, and on Monday we’ll be talking about new recommendations to counties that are in the red.”

The governor said he and his family are out of quarantine now. They had been in isolation since a member of his security detail tested positive on October 10.

Tags: 
Governor Andy Beshear
fayette county
coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

State Treasurer Says Beshear Coronavirus Order Violated Constitution

By Oct 22, 2020
Courtesy Commonwealth of Kentucky

  Republican State Treasurer Allison Ball says that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear violated the  U.S. constitution when he banned mass-gatherings early on during the coronavirus pandemic because he also banned gatherings at churches.

Appellate Court Candidates Talk Judicial Philosophy, Partisanship Ahead Of General Election

By Oct 16, 2020
Photos Provided By The Candidates

This report is part of a series produced by WKMS News highlighting races appearing on the 2020 general election ballot.

Universal Mask Wearing Could Save Some 130,000 Lives In The U.S., Study Suggests

By Jason Slotkin 1 hour ago

Universal mask wearing in public could greatly reduce the number of Americans who die by COVID-19 by February, a study published Friday in the journal Nature Medicine projects.

Researchers at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation made estimates based on some assumptions under different scenarios.

MSU President Says Second Federal Stimulus Package Vital For Educational Institutions

By Oct 23, 2020
Rachel Collins / WKMS

Murray State University is nearing the end of its first full, in-person semester since coronavirus rocked the world, and university leadership is hopeful for a second round of stimulus funding. 