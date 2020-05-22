Beshear, SOS Adams Encourage Kentuckians To Request Absentee Voting Ballots

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams are encouraging Kentuckians to vote through non-conventional methods in the June 23 Primary Election.

A new web portal operated by the state allows registered voters to request an absentee ballot be mailed to their home. The application may be accessed here. The website allows Kentuckians to register to vote or update their registration. The deadline to register ahead of the June primary is May 26. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is June 15.

“We have not taken anyone’s rights away,” Adams said.

Beshear’s Chief of Staff, La Tasha Buckner, announced the Capitol building will open to small groups beginning May 27. Groups of ten or fewer will be allowed to enter the building for self-guided tours. Those interested in visiting the Capitol must make prior arrangements by calling (502) 564-3449.

Beshear said he is allowing the Governor’s Scholars Program to hold an abbreviated version of their 2020 summer program. The program typically lasts five weeks and is designed for high-achieving Kentucky students to connect with others from throughout the commonwealth. The 2020 program will be shortened to one week in order to rotate the scholars to maintain social distancing. Beshear is the first Kentucky Governor’s Scholar to eventually serve as governor.

“Until I got the proposal, I was very skeptical,” Beshear said of the GSP’s plan to reopen.

Beshear confirmed 141 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, bringing the statewide total to 8,426. New cases in western Kentucky come from counties including Logan, Christian, Hopkins, Crittenden, Daviess and Marion.

Five virus-related deaths were announced Friday. 90 Kentuckians are currently battling COVID-19 in the state’s intensive care units.

More information on the coronavirus pandemic in Kentucky may be found here.