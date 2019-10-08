Bevin Keeps Spotlight On Purdue Pharma Case In New Ad

By 8 minutes ago

Credit J. Tyler Franklin / WFPL

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is trying to keep the spotlight on Kentucky's settlement with the manufacturer of the powerful prescription painkiller OxyContin in a new TV ad attacking his Democratic challenger.

The ad released Tuesday continues one of Bevin's most frequent lines of attack against his opponent, Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Beshear's predecessor, ex-Attorney General Jack Conway, reached a $24 million settlement with Purdue Pharma a few days before he left office.

Bevin's ad notes that Beshear was a partner at a law firm that defended Purdue Pharma in the case.

The ad claims that Beshear "personally profited" from the case. Beshear has said he wasn't part of the Purdue Pharma litigation team and his campaign says he did not make any money from the settlement.

Gov. Matt Bevin
Attorney General Andy Beshear
Purdue Pharma
2019 Election

