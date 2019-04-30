Bevin: New Pension Bill Written For Upcoming Special Session

By 49 minutes ago

Credit J. TYLER FRANKLIN, WFPL

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says his administration has crafted a new pension bill for lawmakers to consider in a special session.

Bevin hasn't said when he'll call lawmakers back to the Capitol in Frankfort to consider the measure aimed at giving regional universities, county health departments and other agencies relief from a spike in pension costs.

The Republican governor said Tuesday in an interview on WKDZ in Cadiz that he'll call the special session in the days following the Kentucky Derby. He says he wants the issue resolved long before July 1, when the governmental agencies face ballooning pension costs.

Bevin surprised lawmakers when he recently vetoed a measure aimed at giving the pension relief.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer on Tuesday praised Bevin's efforts to develop a new bill and build support for it.

Tags: 
pension
Governor Matt Bevin

Related Content

Beshear Files Suit Over Bevin Administration’s Teacher Sickout Investigation

By Apr 29, 2019
Liz Schlemmer, WFPL

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has filed a lawsuit to block subpoenas issued by Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration as part of an investigation into teacher sickouts.

Ky. House Minority Leader: Special Session Pension Bill Needs Bipartisan Support

By Apr 26, 2019
Matt Markgraf / WKMS

Kentucky's House Minority Leader hopes if a special session on pensions is called there would be compromise and bipartisan agreement on the resulting bill.

Will Gov. Bevin’s Special Legislative Session On Pensions Happen?

By Apr 23, 2019
J. TYLER FRANKLIN

When Gov. Matt Bevin vetoed the pension bill that passed out of the legislature last month, he promised to call lawmakers back to Frankfort to do it all over again in a special legislative session before July 1.