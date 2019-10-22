BioAcoustic Fence Installed On Lake Barkley

By 9 minutes ago

Credit U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

A new barrier that combines light, sound and bubbles to deter Asian Carp is now installed in Lake Barkley.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports a new BioAcoustic fish fence was installed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service this week. The fence is meant to discourage Asian Carp from entering the Barkley Lock and making their way to the Cumberland River system.

Lyon County Judge/Executive Wade White said he expects the project to be a “game-changer” for Asian Carp reduction efforts.

“We’re trying to stop these fish from entering,” White said. “These barriers are the key to that.” White also said $25 million has been requested from the federal government to pay for nine additional barriers in other areas.

The BioAcoustic fence is in a three-year test period to determine the barrier’s effectiveness. 

Tags: 
Asian Carp
Judge executive wade white

