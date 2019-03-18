Related Program: All Things Considered Blind Runner And His Trio Of Guide Dogs Make History In NYC Half Marathon By editor • 1 hour ago Related Program: All Things Considered TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on March 18, 2019 5:28 pm Thomas Panek became the first blind person to run the New York City Half Marathon led completely by guide dogs Sunday. Waffle, Westley and Gus all accompanied Panek for different legs of the race. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.