Boaters Advised To Use Caution On Kentucky Lake During Study

Boaters are advised to use caution on Kentucky Lake next month as scientists study the movements of silver carp in the waterway.

A statement from the U.S. Geological Survey says officials will be using block nets Nov. 2-13 to confine the movement of tagged carp in order to research ways to improve mass removal efforts of the invasive species.

Officials will be capturing, tagging and tracking the fish. Buoys and yellow flags will mark the nets. Officials say boaters can pass over them by trimming the outboard motor up and turning it off or by pressing the nets down with their motor off.