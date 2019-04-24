Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here Camp Fire Victims Struggle With Psychological Scars that Scorched The Community By Stephanie O'Neill • 50 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / The Camp Fire virtually incinerated the town of Paradise, Calif., and killed 85 people, many of them elderly. Some are still feeling the intense trauma of having their town and homes destroyed. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.