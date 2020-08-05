As Cases Rise Fast, Mississippi Governor Mandates Masks And Delays Start Of School

By 28 minutes ago
  • Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Tuesday that masks will temporarily be required statewide and certain school districts must delay the start of in-person instruction. The state is ranked second for number of new cases per capita.
    Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Tuesday that masks will temporarily be required statewide and certain school districts must delay the start of in-person instruction. The state is ranked second for number of new cases per capita.
    Rogelio V. Solis / AP
Originally published on August 4, 2020 8:38 pm

With Mississippi on track to become the number-one state for new coronavirus infections per capita, Gov. Tate Reeves is implementing a temporary mask mandate and delaying the reopening of schools in certain counties.

Reeves announced the new measures at a press conference on Tuesday.

"We know that with this virus, times change every single day," he said. "The data changes, the situation changes, and we've got to be prepared to change as well."

Reeves issued a statewide mandate requiring people over the age of 6, with some exceptions, to wear face coverings in indoor public places and outdoors in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained. The order takes effect on Wednesday morning and will last for two weeks.

Mask mandates were already in effect in 37 of the state's 82 counties, thanks to a series of executive orders requiring stricter measures in harder-hit communities.

Acknowledging that some counties are struggling to contain the spread of the coronavirus more than others, Reeves also announced an executive order delaying the reopening of grades 7 through 12 in eight school districts until August 17.

The order also requires all Mississippians to wear a mask when inside a school building or classroom, or outdoors on a school campus where social distancing is not possible.

Reeves said the targeted counties — Bolivar, Coahoma, Forrest, George, Hinds, Panola, Sunflower, and Washington — are considered hot spots both because of their absolute number of cases and the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks.

"We must pump the brakes in hardest-hit areas," he said.

Reeves has long been opposed to prolonging school closures, saying keeping students at home poses risks to their development and learning, especially if they have two working parents.

State guidance gave school districts the option to offer traditional or virtual learning, or a mix of both, and required them to submit reopening plans by July 31.

Reeves said on Monday that he had spent the weekend poring over 598 pages of those plans, and would issue an executive order to "mitigate the risk of education."

"We have to balance the very real risk of more community spread and the devastating life impact of extended school closures," he explained.

The Mississippi Association of Educators, the state's largest teachers organization, responded to Reeves' announcement in a statement posted to Facebook on Tuesday evening.

They said the plan puts students and educators and their families at risk, calling it "reckless and irresponsible."

The educators are asking for a month-long hiatus on in-person instruction, with an assessment at the beginning of September to determine next steps.

"No one is proposing an indefinite hold on going back into buildings," they wrote. "We are simply requesting a few weeks to lower the number of new COVID cases and develop a plan that ensures every school in every district has the resources they need to get back into buildings safely."

According to reopening plans, Reeves said, 51 districts plan to start this week, 49 plan to start next week, 14 were slated to start the week of August 17 and approximately 23 others were scheduled to start after that.

One of the first to reopen, Corinth School District, reported that one individual at its high school had tested positive during the first week of school. By Tuesday, that number was up to five.

According to researchers at Harvard, Mississippi is ranked second only behind Florida when it comes to the number of daily new cases per 100,000 people.

Dr. Ashish Jha, director of Harvard Global Health Institute, wrote in a tweet on Saturday that while Florida is "slowly inching down," Mississippi is "going up." He said the state already has the highest test positivity rate in the nation, at 22%.

On Tuesday, Mississippi reported 1,074 new cases and 42 new deaths. Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said at the press briefing that the state had 314 intensive care unit patients, its highest number to date.

Dr. LouAnn Woodward, the top executive at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, told NPR on Monday that hospitals are feeling the strain.

"Speaking from a medical standpoint, if you look at the data, what we have been doing has not changed the trajectory of our number of hospitalizations, the number of new cases, etc.," she said. "We need to do something different."

The state is currently under a "Safer at Home" order that allows all businesses, including restaurants and bars, to open in line with safety guidelines like capacity restrictions. A number of counties are under additional orders with stricter social distancing requirements.

Also on Tuesday, the Mississippi State Health Officer issued a statewide order requiring anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Mississippi
coronavirus
Gov. Tate Reeves
mask mandate
face masks
Safer at Home
Mississippi State Health Officer
Mississippi Association of Educators

Related Content

Beshear Encourages Secretary of State Adams To Allow Mail-In Voting For General Election

By 15 hours ago
office of the governor

Governor Andy Beshear is asking Secretary of State Michael Adams to allow mail-in voting in the November election after historic turnout in the June 23 primary election.

COVID-19 Testing Mandatory For Students Returning To UK

By 21 hours ago
Stu Johnson / Kentucky Public Radio

Students returning to the University of Kentucky for the fall semester are getting a test before they even step foot inside a classroom.  All students coming back to campus are required to undergo coronavirus testing.

Beshear Says Face Mask Order Is Working, As COVID-19 Cases Potentially Plateau

By Aug 3, 2020
Governor Andy Beshear

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said an order signed last month to require face coverings for most Kentuckians in public spaces is working as the state works to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

2020 Flu Shot Strategy: Get Yours Early In The Season

By Fran Kritz 22 hours ago

Get set for 2020's mega-campaign against the flu amid the COVID-19 pandemic: immunization drives in the parking lots of churches and supermarkets, curbside inoculations outside doctors' offices, socially distanced vaccine appointments held indoors, with breaks in between for disinfecting.

These are just some of the ways heath providers say they will give tens of millions of flu shots this fall — arguably the most important U.S. effort to prevent influenza's spread among Americans in a century.

WHO Chief Warns 'There Might Never Be' A Silver Bullet For Coronavirus

By Aug 3, 2020

Despite progress made on a vaccine against COVID-19, "there's no silver bullet at the moment and there might never be," the World Health Organization's director-general warned on Monday.