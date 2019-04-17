Charter School Bill Advances In Tennessee House

By 6 minutes ago

Credit Wasin Pummarin / 123rf Stock Photo

The Tennessee House has advanced a proposal that would create a new state charter school commission to manage charter school appeals if operators are denied by a local school board.

House members voted 61-37 on Wednesday. It must still pass the Senate.

The legislation is backed by Gov. Bill Lee, although the current version is drastically scaled-back from the original bill he pitched that would have allowed charter school operators to bypass local school boards when seeking to open a new facility.

Lee says the bill is needed to make it easier to open high-quality charter schools and shutter poor performing ones.

Currently, the state Board of Education handles the appeals. However, under the proposed bill, a nine-member governor-appointed commission would be in charge of such appeals.

Tags: 
Tennessee House
charter schools
Gov. Bill Lee

Related Content

Bill Letting Faith-based Entities Decline Adoptions Advances

By Mar 12, 2019
123rf stock photo

A Tennessee House panel has advanced a bill that would allow faith-based orphanages and child-placement organizations to decline adoptions or foster care based on religious beliefs, including opposition to LGBT parents.

Closed Primaries Push Dropped From Tennessee Bill

By Mar 6, 2019
Peeradach Rattanakoses, 123rf Stock Photo

A Tennessee House panel has stripped a bill of a state GOP-backed push to allow only registered party members to vote in election primaries.