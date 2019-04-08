Churchill Downs And Keeneland To Break Ground On Oak Grove Racing Facility

Churchill Downs and Keeneland are breaking ground on Tuesday on a $150 million racetrack and entertainment venue in Oak Grove. 

The facility will include a 125-room hotel, a 1,200-person grandstand, a 3,000-person amphitheater, a gaming center with 1,500 historical racing machines and an equestrian center with indoor and outdoor arenas.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission awarded last December a license for the facility to host 12 Standardbred racing dates at the venue this October.

Oak Grove has a population of around 7,000 and is adjacent to Fort Campbell.

The project is expected to create 400 full-time and part-time jobs and 800 temporary construction jobs.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and will include the unveiling of the facility's name and branding.

