Construction Starts On Experimental Asian Carp Barrier In Lake Barkley

Construction has started on an experimental project to fight the Asian carp inhabiting Lake Barkley.

According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife on Tuesday, the Bio-Acoustic Fish Fence sends out bubbles, sound and light to deter the fish from entering an area.

The project could be completed by this fall if weather conditions continue to be stable. Multiple agencies including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are taking part in the project.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in May reducing the Asian carp population is the number one issue he wants to accomplish in west Kentucky this year and the next.