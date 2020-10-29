Court Rules Finance Secretary Has Broad Investigative Powers

The Kentucky Supreme Court says the state's finance secretary wields broad authority to investigate the awarding of state contracts.

The court says that includes issuing subpoenas to people outside government. The ruling Thursday stems from a long-running dispute over whether an ex-state employee can be compelled to provide information as part of a contracting investigation by the Finance and Administration Secretary secretary. The case revolved around an investigation by former Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration into contracts awarded when Bevin’s Democratic predecessor was in office. The case delved into the breadth of the state finance secretary’s investigative powers under Kentucky law.