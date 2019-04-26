CPE Approves 2.8% Murray State Undergraduate Rate Increase, Includes Asset Preservation Fee

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education has approved a 2.8% tuition and fee increase for Murray State University for 2019-2020.

That percentage combines the 1% in-state undergraduate rate increase Regents authorized earlier this month and the new $7 per credit hour asset preservation fee. That fee is capped at 12 credit hours and will be used for academic building upkeep. The fee will increase next year to $10 per credit hour, capped at 15 hours.

The CPE also approved a $5 per credit hour increase for The Kentucky Community and Technical College System. Northern Kentucky is approved for 2.7% and Western Kentucky is approved for 1.9%.

At KCTCS, the Council limited tuition and mandatory fee increases to no more than $12 per credit hour over two years, with a maximum allowable $8 per credit hour increase in any one year.

The yearly report by the CPE released Friday shows Kentucky is on track to reach its educational attainment goal of 60% of the working-age population with a certificate or degree by 2030.

The number of undergraduate degrees and credentials conferred increased 2.9% in 2017-18 over the prior year, exceeding the 1.7% average annual increase needed to stay on track. This increase includes both the public and independent institutions.

