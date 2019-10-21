Cumberland River Bridge Repairs Likely To Begin Next Week

Repairs on a bridge in Livingston County will likely begin next week.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says in a release the repair project on the U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge will cause road closures that will likely to begin on November 1. Cabinet officials say drivers should be prepared for overnight closures throughout the repairs.

The contract for the project requires all work to be completed in a 14-day period. The cabinet is currently in the final design phase for the construction of a new bridge immediately downstream from the existing bridge.

The Cumberland River Bridge was opened to traffic in 1931.