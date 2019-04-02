Democrat Drew Curtis Withdraws From Ky. Auditor's Race

Democrat Drew Curtis says he has dropped out of the race for state auditor in Kentucky.

Curtis says on social media that "other commitments" prompted his withdrawal from next month's Democratic primary. Three other Democrats are running for the job — Kelsey Hayes Coots, Sheri Donahue and Chris Tobe. The only Republican in the race is the incumbent, Mike Harmon.

The secretary of state's office says Curtis' name will remain on the May 21 primary ballot because the ballots have been printed. Officials say notice will be given at precincts that Curtis withdrew.

Curtis ran for governor as an independent candidate in 2015. He is the founder of the website Fark.com.