Democratic Candidate for Governor Adkins Emphasizes Moderate Stance on Issues at Bowling Green Event

With Kentucky’s primary election just three weeks away, Democratic candidate for governor Rocky Adkins described himself as an experienced, moderate legislator during a May 1 presentation at the Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club.

State Representative Rocky Adkins is pushing to differentiate himself from his two strongest rivals for the Democratic nomination for governor, Attorney General Andy Beshear and former State Auditor Adam Edelen.

Adkins is emphasizing his centrist stances on issues, especially those that might appeal to the state’s more conservative Democrats.

“I’m moderate, middle of the road, common sense kind of guy and that’s the kind of government that people want, " said Akins. "One that can bring results. One that fights for the jobs of today, but also prepares us for the jobs of tomorrow, who has the vision that we’ve got to have to lift up all parts of Kentucky.”

A former teacher, Adkins said he will fight to keep defined benefits in the state’s pension. He favors two years of tuition-free community college or technical school for all high school graduates and says that’s necessary to develop the state’s 21st Century workforce for sectors like aerospace industry.

Adkins said one of his most important campaign points is that he can win when it counts most – in November.

“I’m from rural Kentucky," said Adkins. "I am the Democrat on the ballot that without question, will run well in rural Kentucky in a general election against Matt Bevin, can bring those voters back to the Democrats that we’ve been losing in November, along with some Republicans.”

Adkins is an anti-abortion Democrat at a time when there’s increasing controversy over access to the procedure in Kentucky.

Amidst intense battles between political parties nationwide and in Kentucky, Adkins said his more than 30 years as a state representative allowed him to build relationships with legislators in both parties.

The fourth Democratic candidate for governor is retired state engineer Geoff Young.

The Kentucky primary election is May 21.