Donald Trump Wins Kentucky; James Comer And Hal Rogers Re-Elected

President Donald Trump has won Kentucky’s 8 electoral votes, according to the Associated Press.

Kentucky is one of the first states with presidential election results because of the state’s early poll closings at 6 p.m., and a wide margin in favor of the president.

It’s too early to predict exactly what Trump’s margin over former Vice President Joe Biden is in Kentucky at this point.

Trump won Kentucky by about 30 percentage points over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The AP also called a western Kentucky district early: Incumbent Republican Congressman James Comer has won his third term. Comer is Kentucky’s former two-term agriculture commissioner. He was running against former union representative and Democrat James Rhodes.

The AP called the race for Comer shortly after polls closed in the western part of the state. Comer was recently selected to serve as the top-ranking Republican on a key investigative committee in Congress, and will begin his third term in January in the state’s 1st District.

Republican U.S. Rep. Harold Rogers defeated Democratic challenger Matthew Ryan Best to win his 21st term in the Appalachian area of southeastern Kentucky. Rogers is Kentucky’s longest-serving politician in congress, having represented the state’s 5th district since 1981. He currently serves as the dean of Kentucky’s congressional delegation, which includes five Republicans and one Democrat.

