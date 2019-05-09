Edelen: Kentucky Needs Governor Who Can Build Digital Infrastructure

Democrat Adam Edelen says he’s running for governor to bring 21st century leadership to Kentucky.

The solar energy entrepreneur and former state auditor says the commonwealth isn’t putting pillars in place that support modern economic development.

In a speech to the Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club on Wednesday, Edelen said the state hasn't prepared enough for the digital age.

“Next time you’re outside of Bowling Green proper and you find yourself at a McDonald’s between 4:00 and 6:00 in the evening, it will be chock full of people not just there to buy hamburgers and milkshakes, but because the most reliable provider of wi-fi in Kentucky is a McDonald’s," Edelen stated.

Edelen said no company will locate or expand in a state with spotty Internet service, and he criticized Kentucky Wired as a “debacle.” He said the project to bring high-speed Internet service to rural areas was put together too quickly at end of former Governor Steve Beshear's administration and was inherited by a governor who doesn’t think the government should be involved in expanding broadband access.

Edelen said both the government and private sector have a role in building digital infrastructure and pledged to become Kentucky’s Internet czar if elected governor.

Edelen is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in a field that also includes Attorney General Andy Beshear, State Representative Rocky Adkins, and perennial candidate Geoff Young.

© 2019 WKU Public Radio