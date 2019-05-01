Family Of Teen That Died In Murray State Fraternity House Files Lawsuits Against Two Fraternities

The family of a teen who died in an off-campus fraternity house at Murray State is filing civil lawsuits against two fraternities.

Zach Wardrip of Indiana was 19-years-old when he died from alcohol intoxication in a Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house in Murray.

Court documents said Wardrip was illegally served alcohol at the Pi Kappa Alpha house before walking to Lambda Chi Alpha where he was left alone on a futon before his death.

Jerry and Lisa Wardrip are now filing a civil lawsuit against Lambda Chi and Pi Kappa. Wardip’s parents also filed a suit against Lambda Chi member Andrew Noyes-- who Wardrip was visiting at the time of his death.

The lawsuit said the “negligence, gross negligence and … the wanton conduct” of the defendants caused their son’s death.

Court documents said Jerry and Lisa Wardip are seeking “justice jointly and severally against the defendants and any damages or other relief they may be entitled to” for their son’s death.

Calloway County Circuit Court said the fraternities and Andrew Noyes do not have any listed representation at this time.

Attorneys representing Jerry and Lisa Wardrip have not yet responded to requests for comment.