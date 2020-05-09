FDA Commissioner Enters Self-Quarantine After Exposure To Coronavirus

  • FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn's decision to self-quarantine is in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration has entered self-quarantine for two weeks after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus. Stephen Hahn announced his decision to do so in an internal message to staff on Friday, according to an FDA spokesperson.

Hahn has not tested positive himself. The commissioner "immediately took a diagnostic test and tested negative for the virus," said Stephanie Caccomo, an FDA press officer, in a statement to NPR on Saturday.

Hahn's decision to self-quarantine — in accordance with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — makes him just the latest member of President Trump's orbit to be exposed to the virus this week.

Vice President Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for the virus on Friday — "out of the blue," Pence said, with no obvious symptoms. She is married to Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to Trump. Her diagnosis followed the news that a U.S. military aide who works in the White House also tested positive.

The FDA did not identify the person to whom Hahn had been exposed.

Both Trump and Pence have drawn criticism for breaking with CDC recommendations and appearing in public settings recently without donning some form of face covering. Earlier this week, Trump announced that testing around the White House would be undertaken daily rather than weekly and that valets working around him will now be required to wear face masks.

Related Content

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization For 1st Coronavirus Antigen Test

The Food and Drug Administration announced Saturday that it has granted its first emergency authorization to a new type of test that can detect the coronavirus, called an antigen test.

The test looks for protein fragments associated with the virus. The sample is collected with a nasal swab. It can produce a result in minutes, the FDA said in a statement. The agency notes that compared to already approved genetic testing, the antigen test is cheaper and easier to use and could "potentially scale to test millions of Americans per day" once multiple manufacturers enter the market.

Public Health Experts Say Many States Are Opening Too Soon To Do So Safely

As of Friday in Texas, you can go to a tanning salon. In Indiana, houses of worship are being allowed to open with no cap on attendance. Places like Pennsylvania are taking a more cautious approach, only starting to ease restrictions in some counties based on the number of COVID-19 cases.

By Monday, at least 31 states will have partially reopened after seven weeks of restrictions. The moves come as President Trump pushes for the country to get back to work despite public health experts warning that it's too soon.

Kentucky Moving Towards 100% Coronavirus Testing At Nursing Homes

Governor Andy Beshear

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander are working to test 100% of the commonwealth’s long-term care facilities for COVID-19. Beshear made the announcement at his Friday press conference alongside additional guidance for the phased reopening of Kentucky’s economy. 