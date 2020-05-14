A federal judge rejected a challenge to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s authority to impose stay-at-ho

A federal judge rejected a challenge to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s authority to impose stay-at-home orders on churches during the battle against the coronavirus. U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman on Wednesday denied a request for a temporary restraining order by two churches.

Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church in Chicago and Logos Baptist Ministries in Niles wanted to hold worship services while reducing seating, designating entry and exit points, offering hand sanitizer and cleaning facilities.

The judge dismissed a comparison between churches and grocery stores. He asserted churches are more comparable to schools or movie theaters or concert halls, where people are also not gathering.

Warren County Now Ranks Second In Highest Number Of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In KY

By 14 hours ago
Screenshot of Governor Andy Beshear's Facebook Live

Governor Andy Beshear confirmed 72 of the 227 new cases of COVID-19  are in Warren County, which now ranks second in the highest number of cases for the commonwealth. Beshear said among the new cases in Warren County are children from one to 12 years old.. 

36.5 Million Have Filed For Unemployment In 8 Weeks

By 42 minutes ago

Updated at 9:07 a.m. ET

Nearly 3 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week — bringing the total to 36.5 million in the past eight weeks, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Fear Of Contracting Coronavirus Propels Some Smokers To Quit

By April Dembosky 41 minutes ago

In 40 years of smoking, Katie Kennedy has tried four times to quit but always went back to cigarettes. Today, she is summoning a new mental image when a craving comes on: rows of COVID-19 patients hooked to ventilators.

Kennedy's dad also smoked. He was on a ventilator before he died, and seeing how invasive the machine was, and watching his discomfort and distress, made Kennedy vow not to die like that.

With Testing In Place, Kentucky Turns To Contact Tracing As State Reopens

By 16 hours ago
Ryan Van Velzer

  Kentucky is racing to mount widespread testing and contact tracing to manage the spread of the coronavirus with little more than a week left before restaurants reopen their dining rooms.

New York City Is Latest To Close Some Streets To Cars, Making More Space For People

By May 5, 2020

New York City has opened seven miles of streets to pedestrians and cyclists, in an effort to create more space for people to maintain a safe distance from one another while outside.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city council say 40 miles of streets across the boroughs will open during May, with an eventual goal of 100 miles in the coming weeks.