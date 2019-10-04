GenCanna Owes Builders $13M In Graves County Hemp Plant Construction

By

The construction site of GenCanna's processing plant in Graves County.
Credit Liam Niemeyer / WKMS

  Hemp company GenCanna owes construction and engineering companies more than $13 million dollars in unpaid labor and materials to build a hemp processing plant in Graves County, according to liens filed in the Graves County Clerk's Office.

15 construction companies have filed liens against Gencanna over the past month, stating they haven’t been paid for labor or materials in building the Mayfield plant. These debt claims range up to over $3 million dollars.

 

GenCanna also filed a federal lawsuit on September 23, claiming the company paid Jenco Industrial Sales and Services more than $2.9 million dollars for industrial equipment that didn’t work or was never received.

 

The Paducah Sun reports GenCanna announced in late August that the Mayfield plant wouldn’t be ready to process hemp this year. GenCanna Global USA President Steve Bevan told the Sun that the company isn’t in danger of bankruptcy and that payments will be made soon.

 

Tags: 
GenCanna
City of Mayfield

