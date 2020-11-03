George Bray Wins The Paducah Mayoral Race

By Chloe Moore 21 minutes ago

Credit George Bray's Campaign Facebook Page

The City of Paducah selected businessman George Bray as its next mayor.

Bray led the race with 6,250 votes. Richard Abraham followed with 3,761 votes and Dujuan Thomas fell behind with 246 votes. Dujuan Thomas was a write-in candidate, receiving only 3% of the votes.

 

Bray will follow one-term Mayor Brandi Harless, who didn’t make it past the June primary.

 

The McCracken County Clerk’s Office reported initial results did not account for approximately 800 absentee ballots, but Bray was in the lead by 2,489. 

Tags: 
george bray
Paducah
brandi harless
Dujuan Thomas
Richard Abraham
2020 election