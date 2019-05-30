Gov. Bevin Says Conversation Continues On Pension Reforms

Gov. Matt Bevin continues to stress the need for a special legislative session to tackle pension reforms for several state universities and many quasi-governmental agencies.

But, a date for such a session has not been set. The governor was asked for a status report following an appearance in Richmond Wednesday.

“Has to happen by July first or there will be a lot of pain and suffering for a lot of our communities including this one,” said Bevin.

WEKU’s Stu Johnson asked whether there was a date set yet.

“No, we’ll get it done when it gets done,” replied Bevin.

Bevin said he met for several hours Tuesday with legislative leaders in the House and Senate. He said good conversations are continuing. He was in the home county of Eastern Kentucky University, one of the higher education institutions seeking pension cost relief.​

© 2019 WEKU