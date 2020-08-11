Governor, First Lady Test Negative For COVID-19 After ‘Real Scare’

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear tested negative for the coronavirus Tuesday after exhibiting symptoms which prompted them to cancel afternoon events.

Beshear delivered Tuesday’s COVID-19 update through a press release after canceling an afternoon media briefing.

“I wanted to start by letting you know that both my family and I are OK. We’ve tested negative for COVID-19 after a real scare. And I want to thank everybody out there who sent their thoughts and their prayers,” Beshear said.

The state reported 562 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the commonwealth’s total to 35,793. Eight new deaths were also confirmed including a 79-year-old woman from Hopkins County. Kentucky’s death toll is 783. The rate of positive tests is 5.87%.

“That is a number that is just too high to do a number of things we want to do,” Beshear said. “It means it’s just not safe at this moment to do a number of things that we’re working toward.”

Find more information concerning Kentucky’s response to the novel coronavirus here.