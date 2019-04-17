GoVoteKY.com Hits 1 Million Visitors

More than one million Kentuckians have registered to vote or updated their registration on GoVoteKY.com this year.

That’s according to Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes in a release on Wednesday.

Roughly 3.4 million Kentuckians are registered to vote.

This year’s election is for several statewide offices, including Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General. The last time these seats were up for election was in 2015. That year’s primary had a voter turnout of 400,000 Kentuckians, or 12.6 percent.

The deadline to register to vote or to update registration information for this year’s primary is April 22.

GoVoteKY.com was launched in 2016 and is the first online voter registration system in the state.