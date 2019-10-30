Grimes Predicts Slightly Higher Election Day Voter Turnout Than Last Gubernatorial Election

Kentucky’s chief election official says she predicts voter turnout in next week’s general election to be slightly higher compared to the last time the state elected a governor. But that prediction has the large majority of registered voters not casting ballots.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes in a release Wednesday said she expects about 31% of 3,451,537 registered voters to turn out on Election Day. She said it’s “not ok” a small amount of voters might elect Kentucky’s next constitutional officers, and wants voters to get to the polls.

Grimes’ office expects the turnout to be similar or slightly higher compared to the 2015 general election, the last time Kentucky voted for a governor. 982,328 people voted in that election. As of Monday, more than 19,000 Kentuckians have either cast an absentee ballot in-person or receive an absentee ballot by mail.