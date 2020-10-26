Gulf Coast Braces As Tropical Storm Zeta Poised To Become Hurricane

By 4 hours ago
  • Tropical Storm Zeta is poised to develop into a hurricane and is expected approach the Gulf Coast on Wednesday.
    Tropical Storm Zeta is poised to develop into a hurricane and is expected approach the Gulf Coast on Wednesday.
    National Hurricane Center
Originally published on October 26, 2020 9:42 am

Updated Oct. 26 at 9:50 a.m. ET

A tropical storm stalled over the Caribbean Sea is poised to drop heavy rain on the U.S. Gulf Coast within the next few days. Forecasters say it is likely to move in a northwestward direction and strengthen into a hurricane by the time it hits the southern U.S. on Wednesday.

Beginning as a depression east of Mexico, the storm quickly strengthened and was named Tropical Storm Zeta. As of Monday morning, the storm is about 175 miles southeast of the island of Cozumel, Mexico, near Cancun. It's moving northwest at a pace of 9 miles per hour, with sustained winds of up to 70 miles per hour.

Mexico is already bracing for impact. A hurricane warning is in effect for Cozumel, and for the stretch of coastline from Tulum to Dzilam, including major tourism hubs on the Yucatán Peninsula.

Zeta is projected to move "near or over" the peninsula on Monday afternoon or evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters expect Zeta to make landfall Wednesday afternoon or evening in southeastern Louisiana.

As the 27th named storm of the season, Zeta gives 2020 the distinction of having the second-highest number of named storms. Only 2005 was more tempestuous, with 28 named storms.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting 4 to 8 inches of rain, with some areas seeing totals of up to 12 inches, as Zeta moves from the Yucatán Peninsula and through the Cayman Islands and Cuba.

Areas in the central Gulf Coast and Tennessee Valley are expected to get 2 to 4 inches of rain, with up to 6 inches in some isolated areas.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said his state is once again preparing for dangerous weather. "It is unfortunate we face another tropical threat this late in a very active season," Edwards said. "We must roll up our sleeves, like we always do, and prepare for a potential impact to Louisiana."

"A tropical threat during the ongoing COVID-19 emergency is challenging, but something we can handle," Edwards added. "If Tropical Storm Zeta does become a serious threat, we stand ready to ramp up our actions as a state to meet the needs of our people and communities."

Earlier projections had suggested that Zeta could hit deep into the Florida panhandle and potentially disrupt early voting there. The latest projections suggest the storm's path has tracked westward, reducing its impact in Florida and increasing the effect on Louisiana.

NPR's Merrit Kennedy contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Tropical Storm Zeta
Gulf Coast
Cozumel
Mexico
Louisiana
florida
Yucatán Peninsula
Cayman Islands
cuba

Related Content

Hundreds Of Thousands Without Power After Hurricane Delta Sweeps Through South

By Oct 11, 2020

Hundreds of thousands of people in the Gulf Coast are without power after Hurricane Delta made landfall in Louisiana on Friday night. The storm brought high winds and heavy rain to an area that was still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura in August.

More than half a million power outages were reported throughout the state, representing about 25% of all customers in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a press conference on Saturday.

Hurricane Delta Weakens After Making Landfall On Southwest Louisiana Coast

By Oct 9, 2020

Updated at 10:09 p.m. ET

Hurricane Delta has weakened after making landfall Friday near Creole, La., becoming a Category 1 storm. Delta had come ashore as a Category 2 storm with winds of 100 mph.

The maximum sustained winds fell to 80 mph, the National Hurricane Center announced at 10 p.m. ET.

The NHC reported strong winds "continue to spread inland across Louisiana."

Judge Finds U.S. Agency for Global Media CEO Broke Law In Seizing Control Of Fund

By Oct 17, 2020

A District of Columbia Superior Court judge has ruled that the U.S. Agency for Global Media's CEO, Michael Pack, acted unlawfully in seizing control of a fund designed to sponsor initiatives to ensure people living under repressive regimes have free and safe access to the Internet.

The Open Technology Fund helped to underwrite the development of Tor and Signal, technologies that let people access the Web and communicate securely and privately, even in countries like Iran and China that highly regulate such activities.