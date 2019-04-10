Hopkinsville 'Nickel Tax' Forum On Thursday

A forum discussing a potential ‘nickel tax’ for Hopkinsville and Christian County High Schools is Thursday.

Christian County Public Schools Chief Operations Officer Brad Hawkins said the district may recommend a special election for the property tax increase. He said a special election would cost $70,000 due to needing poll workers, vote counters and machines.

He says if the vote isn’t until November, they would miss this year’s tax cycle and would not be able to collect the money until Fall 2020.

“The thinking in that regard is $70,000 to get $2.5 million dollars,” Hawkins said.

The money would go toward replacing the academic portions of Hopkinsville and Christian County High Schools, such as classrooms. The forum begins at 6 p.m. at Hopkinsville High School.