Illinois Churches Fined For Social Distancing Violations

By 27 minutes ago

Credit Diego Delso, delso.photo / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The Chicago Police Department fined three churches that held Sunday services $500 each for violating social distancing rules.

The fines issued Wednesday came just two days after Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city would take action against the churches for what she said was a violation of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order. The department also says it has banned parking near “certain establishments” to prevent planned large gatherings from taking place.

Former mayoral candidate and prominent businessman Willie Wilson says he'll pay the fines for Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church, Philadelphia Romanian Church of God and Metro Praise International Church.

Tags: 
coronavirus
social distancing
Chicago Police Department
Mayor Lori Lightfoot
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Willie Wilson
Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church
Philadelphia Romanian Church of God
Metro Praise International Church

Related Content

With Coronavirus Roiling Food Supply, Local Agriculture Sees Resurgence

By 1 hour ago
Liam Niemeyer / Ohio Valley Resource

 Debby Dulworth has a lot of conversations with her cattle each day. She swings open a gate, driving the herd with repeated calls and the Hereford cattle respond in kind with groans and snorts.

Ideal Nursing Homes: Individual Rooms, Better Staffing, More Accountability

By 2 hours ago

Nursing homes were not on our minds much before the COVID-19 pandemic. Then their residents began dying by the thousands.

While there are no definitive figures, nursing home residents and staff appear to account for about one-third of the roughly 90,000 COVID-19 related deaths in the U.S., according to The New York Times. Those figures may be low because some states do not report such figures and the CDC is just beginning to collect them.

All 50 U.S. States Have Now Started To Reopen, Easing COVID-19 Shutdown

By 2 hours ago

The U.S. economy, frozen by COVID-19 shutdowns, is in the process of thawing out. All 50 states have at least partially eased tight restrictions on businesses, with a mix of policies letting restaurants or stores welcome customers.