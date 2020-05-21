Illinois Churches Fined For Social Distancing Violations

The Chicago Police Department fined three churches that held Sunday services $500 each for violating social distancing rules.

The fines issued Wednesday came just two days after Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city would take action against the churches for what she said was a violation of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order. The department also says it has banned parking near “certain establishments” to prevent planned large gatherings from taking place.

Former mayoral candidate and prominent businessman Willie Wilson says he'll pay the fines for Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church, Philadelphia Romanian Church of God and Metro Praise International Church.