Illinois Republicans Ask Democrats To Put Reopening Timeline On Legislative Agenda

Republicans are agitating for a say in how Illinois will reopen for business during the COVID-19 pandemic, urging majority Democrats to put it on the agenda for a long-delayed legislative session.

Lawmakers told reporters on a conference call Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker must back off his five-stage “Restore Illinois” approach and allow more local input. The Senate's GOP leader is calling for a public hearing.

Lawmakers are set to convene May 20-22 to craft a budget and create COVID-19 financial relief packages. But they have no plan to fiddle with Pritzker's plan to reopen Illinois and reboot the economy.