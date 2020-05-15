Illinois Republicans Ask Democrats To Put Reopening Timeline On Legislative Agenda

By 1 hour ago

Credit AmosDoyle / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Republicans are agitating for a say in how Illinois will reopen for business during the COVID-19 pandemic, urging majority Democrats to put it on the agenda for a long-delayed legislative session.

Lawmakers told reporters on a conference call Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker must back off his five-stage “Restore Illinois” approach and allow more local input. The Senate's GOP leader is calling for a public hearing.

Lawmakers are set to convene May 20-22 to craft a budget and create COVID-19 financial relief packages. But they have no plan to fiddle with Pritzker's plan to reopen Illinois and reboot the economy.

Tags: 
coronavirus
illinois
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
restore illinois
reopen
COVID-19 financial relief packages

Related Content

CDC Issues Tools To Guide Reopening Of Schools, Businesses, Transit

By 2 hours ago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a set of documents on Thursday designed to provide guidance on how child care centers, schools, restaurants and bars, and other establishments could begin the process of reopening in the face of the coron

Gov. Andy Beshear Lifts Travel Ban For Memorial Day Weekend

By 14 hours ago

Governor Andy Beshear announced in his Thursday coronavirus press briefing that he will be moving up the date for when gatherings of 10 or less are allowed and lifting the interstate travel ban for Memorial Day weekend. 

More Than One-Third Of Kentucky’s Civilian Workforce Have Sought Jobless Assistance

By 23 hours ago
Paul Sherlock / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Nearly 70,000 Kentucky residents applied for unemployment benefits last week. It shows the coronavirus pandemic continues to inflict economic damage even as the state gradually reboots its economy.