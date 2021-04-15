India Confirms More Than 200,000 Coronavirus Cases In A Day

By 1 hour ago
  • A medical worker is seen at a quarantine center for Covid-19 coronavirus infected patients at a banquet hall, which was converted into an isolation center to handle the rising cases of infection in New Delhi, India.
    A medical worker is seen at a quarantine center for Covid-19 coronavirus infected patients at a banquet hall, which was converted into an isolation center to handle the rising cases of infection in New Delhi, India.
    Anindito Mukherjee / Getty Images
Originally published on April 15, 2021 10:11 am

India surpassed a somber COVID milestone Thursday, confirming more than 200,000 new cases in a single day as patients and doctors grapple with a shortage of beds and cities announce curfews.

Coronavirus cases had been declining in India for months after reaching a peak last September. But new cases started ticking up last month. Now, they're doubling every ten days or so. Thursday's tally was India's highest since the pandemic began – more than double the previous 2020 peak.

"There are newer variants of concern that are emerging in India which are probably the biggest reason why the speed at which the cases are rising is almost exponential," said epidemiologist Giridhara Babu of the Public Health Foundation of India.

Babu says the characteristic feature of India's second wave is that most people are asymptomatic. "But when the surge occurs, even 5 to 10% will be a large number requiring hospitalization," he said.

India's health infrastructure has started to crack under the strain. Hospitals in many cities are running out of beds and oxygen. In the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, there was a queue of more than 100 ambulances waiting to bring COVID patients into one hospital. Patients have died while waiting to get a bed, and crematoriums and burial grounds are reportedly overloaded.

Despite rising infections, millions are attending a Hindu pilgrimage in northern India. Thousands of people, often maskless, have been attending political rallies in several states voting in local elections throughout April. Cases are shooting up in those states, and politicians who've been on the campaign trail, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are facing criticism.

"Look at how our leaders are behaving," says Vineeta Bal, an immunologist at the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research. "Who are we going to emulate? Just emulate the leaders and we can do whatever we want."

There is no nationwide stay-at-home order in India, but more than a dozen cities have announced curfews. In the capital New Delhi, there are stringent restrictions on movement during weekends. Similar curbs are in place in the financial capital Mumbai on all days of the week.

India's second wave has also coincided with a dwindling supply of coronavirus vaccines. Hundreds of vaccination centers closed temporarily after running out of stock. India has been using the AstraZeneca vaccine and another homegrown formula, both manufactured in India, to inoculate its population of nearly 1.4 billion. It has administered more than 110 million doses so far.

The Indian government is looking to ramp up its vaccine supply and has fast-tracked approvals for widely used foreign-made vaccines like the Pfizer and Moderna ones.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
India
COVID-19
New Delhi
Mumbai
AstraZeneca
vaccine
Giridhara Babu
Public Health Foundation of India
Vineeta Bal

Related Content

World's Biggest Vaccine Maker 'Very Stressed' As India Sees Record Spike In COVID-19

By Apr 7, 2021

MUMBAI — India confirmed another record jump in COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the world's biggest vaccine maker said it was "very stressed" and needs help from the Indian government to boost production.

India is struggling to speed up vaccinations amid its sharpest spike in coronavirus infections since the pandemic began. Authorities are also trying to balance stricter curbs on movement while also ensuring fair voting in five regions holding state elections throughout the month.

India Breaks Its Single-Day Case Record With More Than 100,000 New Infections

By Apr 5, 2021

MUMBAI — India on Monday recorded its biggest daily jump in coronavirus infections, joining only a handful of countries, including the United States, to cross the threshold of 100,000 new cases in a single day.

A surge is happening across South Asia. Pakistan's prime minister and president are among those to test positive in recent weeks. A one-week lockdown began in Bangladesh on Monday.

The Most Popular J&J Vaccine Story On Facebook? A Conspiracy Theorist Posted It

By 3 hours ago

CNN. ABC News. The New York Times. Fox News.

Those are the publishers of four of the five most popular Facebook posts of articles about the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week. They're ranked 2 to 5 in total interactions, according to data from the tracking tool CrowdTangle.

The No. 1 posting, however, isn't from a news organization. Or a government official. Or a public health expert.

'Basically In A New Pandemic,' Says Merkel, As Germany Extends Lockdown

By Mar 23, 2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday announced an intensified coronavirus lockdown going into Easter, warning that new mutations raised the specter of a potentially deadly "third wave" of COVID-19 as Europe struggles in its vaccination campaign.

Speaking early Tuesday, Merkel said restrictions would be extended until April 18. She called on citizens to stay home and for shops to close for five days over the Easter holiday.